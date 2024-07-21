Two alleged drunk men riding a motorcycle were injured after crashing into a Wigo car in front of the Phoenix Gas Station in Barangay Sicsican at 3 p.m. yesterday, July 20.

The men, from Project 4, were exiting the highway when they encountered the Wigo, which had five passengers.

At the time of the accident, a woman, identified by witnesses as a medical professional, provided immediate assistance to ensure the injured were not improperly moved from the site.

The condition of the two men is now stable, having sustained only minor scratches.

“Sobrang kalasingan nila kaya ganun ang naging lagay nila. Pagdating ng rescue at pagsakay ng ambulansya, nagsusuka pa sa kalasingan,” said a Palawan News source, who requested not to be named.

The two parties involved have since spoken and resolved the issue.