The bodies of two men, believed to have been electrocuted by an improvised electrical fishing rod, were found in a lake in Purok Narra, Barangay Sicsican, Puerto Princesa City, late Saturday afternoon.

The victims, identified as Louie Narciso Casuncad, a welder from Quezon town in Southern Palawan, and Aljie Jopeda, a truck helper from Sitio Manudoc, Brgy. Napsan, also in the city, were found submerged in the lake near the compound of poultry owner Gerardo Maquiling.

Their bodies were recovered by barangay officials, along with the improvised electrical fishing rod.

Police authorities who responded to the incident said it was reported by Barangay Tanod Jesus Gonzales, who received a call for assistance from Maquiling.

The initial inspection of the victims’ bodies did not reveal any external injuries or signs of struggle, indicating that their deaths were likely caused by drowning and possibly linked to the use of the electrical fishing device.