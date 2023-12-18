A vehicular accident that happened yesterday afternoon in Barangay Barotuan, El Nido, resulted in injuries and the deaths of two individuals, the provincial police reported.

The victims of the accident have been identified as John Paul Navarro Valdestamon, 23, a construction worker, and the driver of a Mio 125 motorcycle with no visible plate number. Valdestamon had one back rider, a 21-year-old resident of Sitio Buluang, Brgy. Sibaltan, El Nido.

The other vehicle involved in the accident was driven by John Kurt Gallardo, 19, a security guard residing in Brgy. Barotuan, accompanied by a minor back rider. Additionally, John Michael Espineda, 19, was driving a Racal 125 motorcycle reportedly without a plate number, vehicle registration, or a driver’s license.

According to initial investigations, Gallardo and Espineda were speeding along the National Highway, traveling from Brgy. Barotuan towards Brgy. Pasadeña, in the said town, in a north to south direction.

Their alleged high-speed ride turned bad when, upon reaching the accident site, both vehicles unexpectedly veered into the opposite lane. At that moment, Valdestamon was heading in the opposite direction, resulting in a collision with Gallardo, while Espineda crashed as well.

The collision caused injuries to the drivers and passengers of all the involved vehicles.

Responders from the El Nido Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO) brought the injured individuals to El Nido Community Hospital for medical treatment. However, despite medical efforts, both Valdestamon and Gallardo were declared dead on arrival by the attending physician.