Two persons were injured in a vehicular accident on Wednesday along the national road in Brgy. Quinlogan, Quezon.

Involved were a Honda Beat 110, carrying Christian Magbanua, 24, and Adonis Gamelo, 24, both residents of the same barangay, and an Isuzu elf truck driven by Alias Cris, a married businessman from Brgy. Ransang, Rizal, in southern Palawan, carrying three other passengers.

Initial investigations stated that the truck, loaded with 80 sacks of palay, was traveling south to north along the national highway from Rizal municipality to Poblacion, Narra, in the province.

As the truck approached the intersection, the driver noticed the Honda Beat motorcycle coming from the left. Despite sounding the horn to alert the motorcyclist, the collision occurred when the motorcycle attempted to turn right, overshooting its intended path.

The impact resulted in head injuries to both Magbanua and Gamelo.

Emergency services transported the victims to Quezon Medicare Hospital, but due to the gravity of their injuries, they were subsequently referred to a hospital in Puerto Princesa City.

The truck driver and three companions escaped unharmed, while both vehicles suffered undetermined costs of damages.

Further investigations showed that Magbanua and Gamelo were under the influence of liquor at the time of the incident.