The local government of Kalayaan on Pag-asa Island has completed the construction of its evacuation center and covered gym.

The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) financed Phase 1 of the evacuation facility, while the local government-funded Phase 2 for a total of P13.6 million, according to Kalayaan municipal information officer Ariel Carlos.

The covered gym’s budget of P6 million was also funded by the municipal government.

- Advertisement -

The construction of two infrastructure projects started in 2018 until 2021.

“Actually, completed na may mga finishing touches na lang na kailangan, mga minor lang. Let’s just say na nasa soft opening na ito, definitely magkakaroon ng turnover pa naman,” he said.

Carlos said that two infrastructure projects contributed to the development of the island and would be useful to the residents.

“‘Yong evacuation center, of course, for calamities pero ‘wag naman sana. At the same time ay puwede siya gamitin as function hall and for indoor sports activities. Malaki ang impact nito kasi dati ay hindi na nakakapaglaro ang mga bata after 5 p.m. wala na talagang recreational activities,” he said.

“Ngayon since may ganito na ay maa-access na ng lahat ang gym. Lahat ng activities ng munisipyo, mga feeding program ay puwede na dito,” Carlos added.