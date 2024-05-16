Two individuals were arrested in Roxas town last night, May 15, after an undercover operation was able to allegedly purchase from them 16.55 grams of suspected shabu with a street value of ₱77,265.

The two suspects, both entrepreneurs from Brgy. Pulot, Sofronio Española, traveled to Roxas for the transaction unaware that they were dealing with undercover police officers.

The buy-bust happened around 9:30 p.m. in Brgy. 3, where one sachet worth ₱1,500 was initially purchased. Aside from this sachet, they were also found in possession of 11 sachets.

Confiscated from them was the Wigo they used in the transaction, which is now in the custody of Roxas Municipal Police Station (MPS).

The two men will face charges for violating Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act.

Law enforcement agencies now refrain from divulging the actual identities of individuals taken into custody. This is derived from the Revised Media Relations Policy of the Philippine National Police.

This policy states that the names of suspects and victims, particularly in cases involving rape and violence against individuals, cannot be publicized until charges are officially filed with the court.