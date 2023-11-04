Local authorities arrested two individuals as a result of a manhunt operation launched after a 16-year-old was stabbed to death in the early hours of Saturday, November 4, at Purok Base, Barangay Punta Baja, Rizal, Palawan.

Personnel of Rizal Municipal Police Station (MPS) arrested two suspects identified as Aerljhon Montiseno Lagtapon, alias Jackie Lagtapon and Sandy Lacandi Borja, later within the day, after both suspects were positively identified by witnesses.

Both of them will face charges of murder and is currently at the Rizal MPS for proper disposition and documentation.

The police are still investigating the motive behind the stabbing incident.