Two individuals conducting an illegal fishing operation were arrested by the local police during a seaborne patrol in Brgy. San Jose, Coron, Palawan, on July 11.

The arrested individuals, identified as 45-year-old Freddie Siena Moreno and 44-year-old Robert Serna Mordesi, are in police custody.

The apprehension took place approximately two nautical miles from the shoreline of Dumunpalit Island in Coron. The arrest was carried out by the personnel from the Coron Maritime Special Boat Crew of the 2nd Special Operations Unit-Maritime Group.

The operation was a result of the collaborative efforts of the Coron Municipal Police Station (MPS) and the Provincial Intelligence Unit of Palawan PPO.

They will remain under custody until the proper disposition is determined, pending the filing of charges for the violation of Section 113 of Republic Act 10654, which pertains to fishing without a license.