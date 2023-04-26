Law enforcement agencies in Bataraza municipality conducted two separate operations against illegal drug activities on April 25, which resulted

In the first operation, a suspect identified as Baser Pandah, 40, and a fisherman, was arrested at Brgy. Rio-Tuba at 10:50 p.m. for a violation of Republic Act (RA) 9165, also known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Joint elements of Bataraza Municipal Police Station (MPS), Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit (PDEU), Provincial Intelligence Unit (PIU), and 3rd Platoon, 1st Palawan Provincial Mobile Force Company (PPMFC), in coordination with Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) Regional Office, conducted a buy-bust operation, during which the suspect was reportedly seen dropping a piece of heat-sealed transparent plastic sachet containing white crystalline substance believed to be shabu (methamphetamine).

The suspect was arrested, and the following items were seized from his possession: two pieces of heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets containing suspected shabu, currency bills of different denominations, a pair of scissors, a cellphone keypad, a straw, an identification card, and a motorcycle.

The estimated weight of the confiscated drugs was approximately 0.02 grams with an estimated street value of P2,500. The confiscated pieces of evidence are going to be submitted for examination to the Office of Palawan Provincial Forensic Unit (OPPFU).

In the second operation, two suspects identified as Welfredo Acob Peralta, 48, and Welson Acob Peralta, 43, both residents of Brgy. Rio-Tuba, were arrested for violation of RA 9165 at Sitio Marabahay, Brgy. Rio-Tuba.

The joint operation was conducted by Bataraza MPS, PDEU, PIU, Balabac Special Boat Unit (SBU) of the 2nd Special Operations Unit-Maritime Group, and 3rd Platoon, 1st PPMFC, in coordination with PDEA Regional Office. The suspects were allegedly caught selling a piece of heat-sealed transparent plastic sachet containing suspected shabu in exchange for buy-bust money of P2,500 to a poseur buyer.

The following items were seized from the suspects’ possession: two pieces of heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets containing suspected shabu, genuine currency bills of different denominations, a coin purse, and a lighter.

The arrested suspects are now under the custody of Bataraza MPS for documentation and proper disposition.

