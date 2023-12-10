Two fishermen were arrested Saturday morning in Barangay Lajala, Coron, for violating a provincial ordinance that prohibits the use of compressors as breathing apparatus in fishing activities.

The arrested individuals, identified as Alias Nonoy, 48, and Alias Timo, 27, both from Coron, Palawan, were apprehended during a seaborne patrol operation at around 7 a.m. on December 9. They were found with various fishing equipment on a motorized banca named 2 Brothers.

The Police Provincial Office (PPO) in Palawan said they violated Provincial Ordinance No. 819, amended by Provincial Ordinance No. 1643, Series of 2015.

The operation was a joint effort between the 2nd SOU-MG Coron and CORON MPS.

Confiscated in the operation were the motorized banca, a Bridge Straton engine 10HP, a 30-meter compressor hose, a compressor engine, a compressor tank, two improvised spear guns, two pairs of improvised fins, two improvised diving masks, two flashlights, and around ten kilos of assorted fish. The total estimated value of the confiscated items is ₱61,800.

Following the arrest, Nonoy and Timo, along with the seized items, were brought to Coron MSBC for documentation and further legal processing.