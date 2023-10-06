The police in Thailand are currently investigating the discovery of the bodies of a man and a woman found in a decomposing state inside a shipping container from the Philippines on Monday morning, October 2, in Lat Krabang, Bangkok.

A report from Khaosod English, said Thailand’s police stated that the shipping container originated from the Philippines on September 24 and arrived at Laem Chabang Port in Chonburi Province on September 28.

At 5 a.m. on October 2, it was transported by rail to an ICD facility for cleaning, where personnel discovered the bodies of the unidentified Filipino nationals. They notified the police promptly to begin an investigation.

The container is allegedly owned by Evergreen Marine Corp. The female body found had a gold ring on, while the male was wearing shorts with no shirt. There were tattoos on both the front and back of his body.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Narongrit Thongtawee of Nopphawong Railway Police Station said they will be in contact with the container’s owner and the Philippine Embassy in Thailand.