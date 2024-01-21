Two farmers from different towns in Southern Palawan were arrested yesterday by authorities on charges of statutory rape.

The Police Provincial Office of Palawan identified the suspects only as Alias Mark, 33, a resident of Barangay Pinaglabanan in Quezon, and Alias Calo, 23, a resident of Brgy. Mainit, Brooke’s Point.

Alias Mark, who is considered the No. 4 most wanted at the provincial level, was apprehended in Pinaglabanan under a warrant issued on January 15 by Judge Ramon Chito Mendoza of Branch 165, 4th Judicial Region, Regional Trial Court in Brooke’s Point for the crime of “statutory rape with carnal knowledge.”

The court did not recommend bail for the temporary release of Alias Mark, who is currently in the custody of the Quezon Municipal Police Station (MPS).

Meanwhile, Alias Calo, ranked as the No. 2 most wanted at the provincial level, was arrested at People’s Park in Brgy. Pangobilian, Brooke’s Point, through a joint operation of various police units.

The warrant for his arrest was also issued by Judge Mendoza on January 18. Like Mark, Calo has also not been granted bail pending the hearing of his case.

Alias Calo is now under the custody of the Brooke’s Point MPS.

Philippine law defines statutory rape as a sexual act committed with a minor who is below the age of consent. The age of consent in the Philippines was raised from 12 to 16 years old through the enactment of Republic Act No. 11648, which amended the Anti-Rape Law of 1997.

It recognizes that a minor below the age of consent is not capable of giving informed consent to sexual activities.