Two farmers who were being sought by authorities for cases of attempted murder and frustrated murder were arrested in separate operations in Barangay Irawan here in the city.

They were identified by the Puerto Princesa City Police Office as Abel Cachero, 24, who was apprehended on July 16, and Rexson Tagle, 37, who was apprehended today, July 17.

Cachero, a resident of Sitio Kasikaan, Brgy. Bacungan, was arrested based on a warrant dated May 17, 2023, issued by Judge Jose Bayani Usman of Branch 50, 4th Judicial Region, Regional Trial Court in Puerto Princesa City for the crime of attempted murder with the use of a loose firearm.

The violation falls under Article 248 in relation to Article 6 of the Revised Penal Code, as amended, and in further relation to Section 29 of R.A.10591. Cachero is currently in the custody of Police Station 2 and will be presented to the issuing court for proper disposition.

Tagle, on the other hand, a resident of Sitio Sto. Niño, Brgy. Napsan, was arrested by personnel from Police Station 2 based on a warrant dated February 21, 2022, issued by Judge Angelo Arizala, Branch 52, 4th Judicial Region, RTC, Puerto Princesa City.

His arrest was for the crime of frustrated murder under Criminal Case No. 41320, with a recommended bail bond of 200,000. He is presently under the custody of Police Station 2 and will be presented to the issuing court for proper disposition.