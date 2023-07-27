Emergency responders in Puerto Princesa City conducted a rescue operation yesterday afternoon to save two families who found themselves stranded on the opposite bank of the river in Purok Magsasaka, located in Barangay Sta. Cruz.

The families were unable to cross the river in the afternoon of July 26 due to the gushing water, which made the situation extremely perilous. However, the prompt response from the emergency team of the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) and 911 ensured the safe retrieval of the trapped families.

City information officer Richard Ligad said the families, comprising five individuals, found themselves in a precarious situation when the river water surged due to the combined effecta of Egay and the southwest monsoon.

According to the data provided by the Puerto Princesa Emergency Operations Center (EOC), the rescue operation was initiated after receiving a distress call from Brgy. Captain Myrna Dalag at approximately 9:29 a.m. It was reported that the two families had been isolated on the other side of the river and were unable to return due to the sudden rise in water levels.

The families, including senior citizens, were left with dwindling supplies of food, prompting them to attempt crossing the river to reach safer grounds. However, the increasing water level made it impossible for them to make the journey on their own, he said.

“Naubusan umano ng pagkain ang dalawang pamilya kaya nagpasya umanong tumawid papuntang kabayanan pero dahil sa pagtaas ng tubig ay hindi ito naging posible,” he said.

As soon as the CDRRMO and 911 team received the report, they immediately mobilized a rescue operation to aid the distressed families. Swiftly responding to the emergency, the rescuers navigated the challenging conditions and reached the stranded individuals.

Well-coordinated efforts of the rescue team saved and brought them to a nearby evacuation center in the barangay. All individuals were reported to be in good health condition.