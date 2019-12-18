Wed. Dec 18th, 2019

Two dead in vehicular accident in Quezon town

Dec 18, 2019 Jayra Joyce Taboada

An elderly man and a farmer died Monday in a motorcycle accident along the national highway in Barangay Alfonso XIII in Quezon municipality.

Palawan Provincial Police Office (PPO) spokesperson P/Capt. Ric Ramos identified them as Odin Segay, 66, resident of Brgy. Tabon in the same town, and Jaime Namuco, 35, a resident of Brgy. Calategas, Narra.

Ramos said that based on their investigation, both were driving fast from the opposite direction when their motorcycles collided in Alfonso XIII.

They were brought to the Quezon Medicare Hospital, but was declared dead on arrival.

