Two persons died in the town of Quezon in Southern Palawan after the motorcycle they were riding veered off the national highway and fell in a deep ravine.

An investigator from the Quezon Municipal Police Station (MPS) said that the incident likely occurred between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. on January 23 in Sitio Ladayon, Barangay Sowangan, within the said town, while the victims were navigating a hazardous, winding section of the national highway.

The deceased have been identified as Alma Narodi and Esmiralda Loida De Asis, while the driver, Jeylen Chen Ramirez De Asis, remains in critical condition at the hospital.

Quezon MPS reported that at approximately 11 a.m., the trio departed from the De Asis residence located in Sitio Tina, Brgy. Tagusao, as they made their way towards the town center. However, it wasn’t until around 3 p.m. that a passing passenger bus came upon the accident scene along their route.

“Mabilis ang takbo, at saka ang area na ‘yun kasi pabulusok, tapos, zigzag. Kaya siguro nawalan ng kontrol sa manibela, nataranta, itong driver nag-overshoot, tumama doon sa gutter. Wala pang mga helmet, nabagok ang mga ulo,” the Quezon MPS investigator said.

The victims’ location, being in a remote and uninhabited area with steep terrain, resulted in a delay of several hours before they were found along the roadside.

“Hindi rin kasi agad na respondehan, kasi hindi rin sila agad nakita at walang mga bahay doon, medyo may kalaliman din ang napaghulugan nila, na hindi agad sila mapapansin,” he added.

Fortunately, a Cherry Bus bound for Puerto Princesa City from the town of Rizal passed by and noticed the motorcycle and the victims where they had fallen.

As of now, Jeylen remains in the hospital.