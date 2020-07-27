Two City Jail detainees recover from COVID-19, sent back to detention

Puerto Princesa City Jail welcomed the two inmates who recently recovered from COVID-19 after 21 days of isolation. || Image from BJMP Palawan.

J/SInsp. Irene Gaspar said that the two PDLs were returned to their custody on Friday after successfully recovering from the dreaded disease.

“Kahapon (July 24) sila dumating dito sa jail. From Magarwak, dumiretso sila sa Skylight Hotel para sa kanilang rapid test. Nag non-reactive naman sila, meaning negative, after niyan ay inihatid sila dito ng IMT (Incident Management Team) pero kasama siyempre ang escort namin. Pagpasok nila, iyong procedure pa rin talaga ng mga pumapasok ang ginagawa, then sinalubong namin sila dito sa gate,” Gaspar said.

“Normal naman po dito na ito ay aming ginagawa regular lalo na iyong mga bagong commit chinicheck po iyong temperature, may mga vitamins kaming binibigay kasi iyon ang basis namin kung paano rin sila ihahalo.Kasi kung may signs or symptoms ‘yon talagang hinihingian namin ng advice kung ano ang gagawin sa kanila,” she added.

She also said that they were assured by the IMT that the two PDLs have fully recovered.

Gaspar said they already have immunity against the virus.

On July 2, the two PDLs tested positive for COVID-19. They were brought to Magarwak for isolation and stayed there for 21 days.

