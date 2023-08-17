Two brothers lost their lives after drowning at Nacpan Beach in Barangay Bucana, El Nido, on Wednesday afternoon, August 16.

The victims were identified Thursday morning as siblings, Alvin Mahilum, 37, and Diolito Mahilum, 39, both residents of the said barangay.

Raymond Osorio, the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO) head of El Nido, said the incident was reported to their office at 4:29 in the afternoon, and they promptly responded.

Eyewitnesses recounted to the MDRRMO that Alvin rescued his child Arman, who had initially drowned, but he was carried away by the currents. Alvin’s brother, Diolito, attempted to save him, but both of them were also swept away.

They mentioned that it took 20 to 25 minutes before both of them were recovered.

Immediate first aid was administered by a foreign tourist before they were taken to the hospital, but unfortunately, their lives couldn’t be saved.

Osorio further noted that the waves at Nacpan weren’t particularly large when the incident occurred, but the current was strong.

“Actually, leisure lang naman ang kanilang pinunta doon kasi taga Bucana din naman yong mga biktima. So, nag-family happy happy lang sila pero hindi yan nakainom si Alvin kasi active volunteer namin yan sya. Security officer siya sa Ayala Company,” said Osorio.

“Maski maraming lifeguard, sa totoo lang ang turista kasi kapag nakainom na, makulit na. Pero ito hindi nakainom, isolated lang din [ang nangyari, at saka well-trained yan si Alvin, magaling na volunteer namin. Hindi malalaki ang alon, ang Nacpan kasi malakas talaga ang current. Dyan talaga malimit may nangyayari [na nalulunod],” he added.

Osorio said there is a need to augment the area’s number of lifeguards, including the water assets at their disposal.

However, he said the MDRRMO cannot intervene since this falls responsibility falls under the jurisdiction of the El Nido Municipal Tourism Office.

“Nag-usap na rin kami ni Sharmaine [Nur] kung paano yan ma-address ang mga pangangailangan dyan,” said Osorio.

Nacpan Beach, situated within El Nido municipality in the northern part of Palawan, is a charming expanse of shoreline known for its tranquil ambiance.

With its relaxed environment, the beach becomes an idyllic retreat appealing to those seeking relaxation and a chance to unwind.