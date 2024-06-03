Two male bodies were found on the shoreline of Sitio Daplac, Boayan Island, Barangay Poblacion, San Vicente, in northern Palawan on the morning of June 1, according to a report Monday from the Palawan Police Provincial Office.

They were identified as John Devera, 29, a resident of Brgy. Buenavista, Puerto Princesa City, and Alvin Lumibao, 38, a resident of Brgy. Cabayugan in the same area.

The PPPO stated that both bodies were already in a state of decomposition when discovered.

Additionally, an empty shell of a 12-gauge shotgun was found just 2.5 meters away from one of the corpses, along with a red and white motor banca, and personal belongings.

The San Vicente MPS has requested a post-mortem and autopsy examination to determine the cause of death.