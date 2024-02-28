Two men were arrested after allegedly burglarizing a national high school in Barangay Pasadena, El Nido on Monday, a report released today by the Palawan Police Provincial Office stated.

The provincial police identified the arrested individuals as Alias Jose, 20, and Alias Joel, 25, both residents of Brgy. New Ibajay in the same town. The duo was apprehended for the break-in that occurred around 3:30 a.m. on February 26.

The victim of the incident was identified as Adelio Gacot, 28, a teacher and ICT coordinator at the national high school in Pasadena, who also resides there.

According to the report released by Maj. Ric Ramos, information officer of the Palawan Police Provincial Office (PPPO), the El Nido police received a call at 6:50 a.m. on the same day from the barangay captain, who reported the burglary.

The investigation revealed that Jose and Joel burglarized the school’s ICT room by using a steel bar and a GI pipe to break the wooden window grills. Inside, they destroyed a wooden cabinet with screwdrivers and pliers, stealing a tablet valued at ₱15,000, and fled the scene on a motorcycle without a license plate.

The suspects were apprehended by responding police personnel, and the stolen tablet was recovered from their possession.

The apprehended suspects along with the confiscated items were subsequently brought to the El Nido Municipal Police Station (MPS). Ramos said that the two have already undergone inquest proceedings.

The report from the PPPO also stated that they are under investigation as “persons of interest” for a series of robberies in El Nido, including their possible involvement in the one that was perpetrated on December 25, 2023, at Roger Store in Barangay Corong-Corong.

“Persons of interest [sila], it just so happened that they were arrested in another robbery incident,” Ramos said.

Yesterday, it was reported by Palawan News that the El Nido MPS had in custody Edwin Sase, a suspect in the Christmas Day robbery incident.

A source said Sase voluntarily confessed to being the individual captured on CCTV at Roger Store, where he also brandished a knife at the attendant.