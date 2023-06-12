A resident of Coron was arrested on Friday, June 9, on charges of acts of lasciviousness.

Jade Jaranejo, 20, was arrested in a joint effort by personnel from the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) and the Coron Municipal Police Station (MPS).

Jaranejo’s arrest was based on a warrant issued on June 8, 2023, by Judge Arnel Pecundo Cezar of Branch 163, 4th Judicial Region of the Regional Trial Court in Coron, Palawan, for alleged violation of Section 5(B) of Republic Act7610, specifically for lascivious conduct.

In a separate joint operation conducted by the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) Palawan Provincial Field Unit (PFU), Coron Municipal Police Station (MPS), and Provincial Intelligence Unit (PIU), Palawan Provincial Police Office (PPO), Dann Kenneth Angulo Lacson was arrested on June 9.

Lacson, 32, was apprehended based on a warrant dated June 8.

The warrant was also issued by Cezar due to Lacson’s alleged violation of Section 5(I) of Republic Act 9262.

Both apprehended individuals are in police custody, awaiting proper legal disposition.

