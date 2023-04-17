Two individuals were arrested for violating the anti-gambling law in a joint law enforcement operation in Brgy. Tagumpay, Coron over the weekend.

Dante Magtalas Ongtengco, 64, and Jerry Abarientos Elizan, 50, were apprehended on April 15 by operatives of the Coron Municipal Police Station (MPS), together with personnel from the 2nd Provincial Mobile Force Company, Provincial Intelligence Unit of the Palawan Provincial Police Office, and Regional Intelligence Division of the Police Regional Office-MIMAROPA Cybercrime Investigation and Coordination Team

During the operation, one personnel from the station acted as a bettor, but the agent of Small Town Lottery (STL) failed to issue a printed receipt. Instead, the agent gave a temporary or unofficial receipt.

Confiscated from the possession, custody, and control of Ongtengco were one cut white paper with marking 0522 415 8 pm used as a temporary receipt, one fifty-peso bill with markings JAV used as marked money, one one hundred peso bill with SN: JA577591, one small notebook with writings of different numbers, one bulletin board, one HBW blue ballpen, and one portable printer.

On the other hand, Elizan was found in possession of one cut white paper with marking 1117 8 pm 4/15, one printed receipt with numbers 1117 25 1711 25 total of P50.00, one one thousand peso bill with SN: JV821135, one one hundred peso bill with SN: FE065344, two twenty peso bills with SN: CL203990 and KB227840, one pad 1/4 excellent quiz pad with writings of different numbers, thirteen printed receipts, one black ballpen, and one bulletin board.

Both suspects are now under the custody of Coron MPS for proper disposition. The authorities have yet to release further details about the case, but the arrest of Ongtengco and Elizan, they said, should serve as a reminder that illegal gambling activities will not be tolerated and will face corresponding penalties under the law.

