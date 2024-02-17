Law enforcement authorities arrested two individuals identified as most wanted during separate operations in Palawan on Thursday, February 15, to address serious allegations against them, specifically charges of sexual assault and statutory rape.

Alias “Michael,” ranked as the third most wanted person in Puerto Princesa City, was apprehended in Barangay Candawaga, Rizal, in Southern Palawan.

His arrest resulted from the joint efforts of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group Marinduque Provincial Field Unit, Puerto Princesa City Police Station 1, 2nd Special Operations Unit -Maritime Group, and the Highway Patrol Team Palawan.

The arrest of the suspect occurred following a warrant issued by the Family Court, Branch 14, in Puerto Princesa City, which charged “Michael” with sexual assault.

Meanwhile, alias “Noel,” identified as the fourth most wanted person in the province, was apprehended in Brgy. Marangas, Bataraza, also in Southern Palawan.

The operation involved personnel from the Bataraza Municipal Police Station, Palawan Provincial Police Office Provincial Intelligence Unit, 3rd Platoon, 1st Provincial Mobile Force Company, and Criminal Investigation and Detection Group Palawan Regional Intelligence Division 4B.

The arrest was executed based on a warrant from Branch 165 of the Regional Trial Court in Brooke’s Point, Palawan, for charges of two counts of statutory rape by carnal knowledge.

The arrested individuals are currently in police custody for proper disposition.