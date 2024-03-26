Members of the 2nd Special Operations Unit (SOU) of the PNP Maritime Group arrested two individuals for selling pangolins along the national highway in Purok Maligaya, Brgy. Magara, Roxas, Palawan on Sunday, March 24.

The transaction occurred between the suspects from Purok Masagana, BM road, Brgy. San Pedro, Puerto Princesa City, and a poseur buyer from the PNP Maritime Group.

The two will face charges for violation of Section 27, paragraphs E (Wildlife Trading), and F (Possessing of Wildlife) under R.A. 9147 or the “Wildlife Resources Conservation and Protection Act.”

According to the SOU spokesperson P/Capt Anne Abenojar, the pangolins came from Barangay Magara, where the buy-bust operation took place.

“Nakuha ang mga pangolin sa Barangay Magara, kaya doon na din ginawa ang transaction. Pero sa report na nakuha namin, dinadala sa El Nido, at Coron ang mga nabibili nilang mga pangolin at doon iniipon saka kinukuha lang ng mga buyer saka dinadala sa Manila,” she said.

Pangolins are considered one of the most trafficked mammals in the world due to the high demand for their scales and meat, primarily in traditional Chinese medicine and for exotic cuisine.

The Palawan pangolin or Manis culionensis is listed as critically endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).