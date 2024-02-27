Two men were arrested for allegedly selling undocumented firearms around 10:45 last night, February 26, in Purok Magalang, Barangay Sta. Monica, Puerto Princesa City.

The suspects in violation of Republic Act 10591, or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act, were identified by the head of the Criminal Detection and Investigation Group (CIDG), Police Major Joseph Severino, as Armando Magarce Sr., a resident of Brgy. Bagong Sikat, who purportedly works for the Palawan Council for Sustainable Development Staff (PCSDS), and Raymond Seratubias, 41, from Purok Masikap 1, Brgy. San Jose.

Their arrest came after the CIDG and other police units conducted a buy-bust operation, with an undercover agent successfully purchasing firearms from them.

“Mga personal nila na baril, binenta niya pero undocumented. Nakuha lang namin ang information galing sa asset, kaya inoperate na namin,” Severino said.

Recovered from them were a unit of Carbine rifle with serial number 092946, three pieces of short magazines for the Carbine rifle, one piece of long magazine for the Carbine rifle, 63 pieces of Caliber .30 live ammunition for the Carbine rifle, one piece of spare butt for the Carbine rifle, one unit of Caliber .45 pistol with serial number 863497, one piece of magazine for the Caliber .45 pistol, eight pieces of Caliber .45 live ammunition, one piece of inside holster for the Caliber .45 pistol, along with other equipment, and marked money used in the buy-bust.

Republic Act 10591 regulates the ownership, possession, and licensing of firearms and ammunition. It outlines the requirements and procedures for obtaining licenses for firearms and establishes penalties for violations such as illegal possession or trafficking of firearms.