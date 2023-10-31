Two US nationals with records of sexual assault convictions were denied entry to the country by the Bureau of Immigration, through the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminals 1 and 3 on two different instances.

The immigration bureau, represented by Commissioner Norman Tansingco, issued a statement on Sunday posted on October 30, identifying the passengers as Calvin Lee Spencer, 50, and Kevin David Bowens, 61. They were rejected entry at NAIA Terminals 1 and 3, respectively.

Spencer was intercepted on October 25 upon his arrival on a Philippine Airlines flight from Los Angeles, California. Tansingco stated that the U.S. government had informed that a Texan court had sentenced Spencer to a decade in prison in 2013, following his conviction for assaulting a 14-year-old female.

Bowens, on the other hand, was turned away on October 28 as he landed on a Cebu Pacific flight from Hong Kong. It was disclosed by the U.S. government that in 2005, an Ohio court found Bowens guilty of raping a 16-year-old girl, resulting in a five-year prison sentence.

Americans convicted of sexual offenses are mandated to register themselves with the U.S. authorities, earning them the designation of registered sex offenders (RSOs). The U.S. regularly provides the Bureau of Immigration with the names and identities of RSOs believed to have entered or planning to enter the Philippines.

The laws in the Philippines disallow the admission of foreign nationals who have previous convictions for crimes related to moral turpitude. Spencer and Bowens have both been added to the Philippine immigration’s blacklist, effectively preventing their future re-entry.