Hosts of the Philippine’s longest running noontime variety show Eat Bulaga! Vic Sotto, Tito Sotto, and Joey de Leon (TVJ), announced on Wednesday, May 31 their departure from Television and Production Exponents Inc. (TAPE).

TVJ appeared during the Eat Bulaga! episode with their co-hosts and staff during the announcement.

Tito Sotto began by explaining that despite arriving for their regular work, the new management at TAPE Inc. had prohibited them from airing a live show.

“Pumasok po kaming lahat ngayong araw para makapagtrabaho pero hindi po kami pinayagang umere ng new management ng live. Hindi po kami pinayagan mag-live ng new management,” Tito said.

Joey de Leon then took the opportunity to reflect on their remarkable journey, spanning an incredible 44 years.

“Kung natatandaan niyo po, July 30, 1979 nang simulan namin ang ‘Eat Bulaga!’ 44 years na po ngayong taon. Kaya naman lubos ang aming pasasalamat sa mga naging tahanan namin, unang una ang RPN 9 for nine years, ang ABS-CBN for six years, at ang GMA for 28 years,” de Leon said.

Vic Sotto expressed appreciation to the advertisers who had supported the show since its humble beginnings in 1979. Tito Sotto followed suit by extending heartfelt thanks to the loyal fans, TAPE Inc. co-founder Tony Tuviera.

“[Nagpapasalamat din kami] sa inyo, mga dabarkads, sa mga manonood, sa inyong pagmamahal sa programang naging bahagi ng inyong tanghalian. Lubos din ang aming pasasalamat kay Mr. Tony Tuviera sa pagkakaibigan at pagiging bahagi ng aming pamilya, at higit sa lahat, sa Panginoong Diyos, na kahit kailan hindi niya kami pinabayaan,” Tito said.

“Hindi na po namin iisa-isahin ang laman ng aming mga puso at damdamin. Ang hangad lang po namin ay makapagtrabaho ng mapayapa, walang maaargabyado, at may respeto sa bawat isa,” Vic added.

“Simula ngayong araw, May 31, 2023, kami po ay magpapaalam na sa TAPE Incd. Karangalan po namin na kami’y nakapaghatid ng tuwa’t saya mula Batanes hanggang Jolo at naging bahagi ng buhay niyo. Maraming maraming salamat sa inyong lahat. Hanggang sa muli, saan man kami dalahin ng tadhana, tuloy ang isang libo’t isang tuwa,” Vic announced.

Eat Bulaga! has since been a trending topic in social networking sites earning reactions, mostly sad, from netizens.

“Pinanganak ako, Eat Bulaga! na. 39 year old na ako, Eat Bulaga! lang pinapnood namin Bakit Naman ganyan? Eat Bulaga! Forever,” one of the netizens said.

GMA Network has also issued a statement saying they are saddened with “unexpected turn of events” surrounding the noon-time show.

“We are saddened by today’s unexpected turn of events with regard to Eat Bulaga. GMA has been the home of Eat Bulaga for many years and we still have a block time agreement with TAPE until the end of 2024 for the noontime slot. Together with all the Filipino fans, we pray for a smooth and swift resolution of their issues. Maraming salamat sa patuloy na suporta, mga Kapuso,” the network said.

