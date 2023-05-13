TV5 is set to premiere its newest romantic series entitled “The Rain in España,” based on a hit web novel that has garnered over 140 million reads online. This 10-part series is set to air every Sunday at 4:00 pm starting May 14, and it promises to captivate audiences with its enchanting love story.

“The Rain in España” follows the story of Kalix and Luna, two college freshmen who fall in love despite the pressures of school, family, and ambition. However, their relationship takes a turn for the worse when Luna discovers Kalix’s infidelity, leading to a bitter break-up.

Ten years later, their paths cross again when Kalix becomes the Head Legal Counsel for Luna’s company. The two former lovers must work together, and as they do, old feelings start to resurface. Will they be able to rekindle their love and find their happy ending?

The series stars Marco Gallo and Heaven Peralejo as the lead roles, with Gab Lagman, Bea Binene, Krissha Viaje, Nicole Omillo, Aubrey Caraan, Gabby Padilla, Andre Yllana, Frost Sandoval, and Leo Francis Magundayao in supporting roles.

“The Rain in España” was brought to life by Gwy Saludes, the brilliant writer behind the original work, who also serves as the creative consultant for the series. It is directed by Theodore Boborol, known for his box office hits like “Vince, Kath and James” and hit teleserye series “Forevermore” and “Make it With You.”

The series has already captured the hearts of many, having stayed on the #1 spot on Viva One for weeks. With its talented ensemble cast, brilliant storytelling, and expert direction, “The Rain in España” promises to be a must-see series for fans of romance and drama.

About Post Author