Turtle protection group calls on Alimanguan residents to keep stray dogs away from nesting sites

A member of the turtle protection group Alimanguan Sagip-Pawikan (ASP) has appealed to residents of their barangay to manage their dogs and keep them away from straying into pawikan nesting sites to prevent eggs from being destroyed.

Zane Dasal of ASP said they have 88 turtle nests along the Alimanguan shore and they are in danger because of stray dogs.

She said the public should cooperate in protecting the sea turtles by keeping their dogs in their homes.

“Ang simpleng pag-saway o pagtali sa mga alagang aso ay malaking tulong sa aming adhikain na maisalba ang mga itlog ng pawikan sa kanilang nasasakupan,” she said.

“After mangitlog ng mga pawikan pinaiikutan namin ng screen at bakod ang area para hindi makain ng mga aso ang mga eggs at nilalagyan namin ng mga signage na nandoon yung mga information about eggs, tulad ng kailan nangitlog, ilang piraso at kung kailan expected date of hatching nila. ‘Yong mga naabot ng high tide nililipat namin sa may mataas na portion yung di naaabot ng high tide saka namin bakuran at lagyan ng signage,” she added.

Alimanguan residents started the program to protect and conserve the pawikan through the pawikan protection organization, she said. They organized and created their group in July 2020 with 26 active members who want to work on the protection of the pawikan.

Dasal said they underwent training for proper turtle handling conducted by the local office of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) in Roxas town and the Palawan Council for Sustainable Development (PCSD).

“May proper training kami on proper turtle handling. After namin magbuo ng grupo, nag-message kami kay Mayor Amy Alvarez na gusto sana namin matuto ng husto sa tamang pangangalaga ng pawikan at agad naman siyang nag-reply at nag-set ng date of training kasama ang PCSD at DENR Roxas na may mahigit 30 partisipante kasama ang mga guro at mga tanod ng Alimanguan,” Dasal said.

“Properly coordinated at reported ang lahat ng activities namin sa PCSD at DENR Roxas via email and call,” she added.

Dasal said that it takes around 45 to 70 days to hatch the egg from the nest.

She added that their only aim is to protect and conserve the turtles in San Vicente.

“Nais natin ay ang maging produktibo ang mamamayan ng Alimanguan at gusto nila na mabawasan at tuluyang maiwasan ang madaming bilang ng mga namamatay na maliliit na pawikan at paghuhukay ng mga aso sa mga itlog ng pawikan dito sa amin dahil sa kakulangan ng kaalaman at kakayanan sa tamang pangangalaga ng mga pawikan,” Dasal said.

They are also accepting donations such as screen, wood, and other materials for their project. (with reports from Aira Genesa Magdayao)