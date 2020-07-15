Turtle is most rescued animal during quarantine period

As of July 14, the Council recorded a total of nine box turtle handovers by concerned Palawan residents, the majority of whom are from Puerto Princesa City.

The Palawan Council for Sustainable Development Staff (PCSDS) has noted that the Southeast Asian box turtle has been the most-rescued animal during the COVID-19 period.

PCSDS spokesperson Jovic Fabello told the Palawan News Tuesday that the Southeast Asian box turtle is the Council’s most-rescued wildlife, after recording nine handovers, the latest being on July 13. He said that eight of the turtles were turned over by Puerto Princesa City residents, and one was turned over by a Roxas resident.

Fabello stated that it is both surprising and heartwarming that plenty of wildlife is being turned over to the council for proper care.

“Marami rin kaming mga rescues last year, pero ngayon lang talaga kami nagpo-post sa social media, kaya talagang nakikita ang mga rescue. Pero itong COVID period, nakakatuwa at nakakagulat din na ang dami talagang nare-rescue,” he said.

He added that for the box turtle rescues, many of the residents did not know how to care for the animals, hence, this may have urged them to turn these over to the PCSDS instead. He attributed this new awareness of citizens towards wildlife to the council’s social media presence.

“Siguro kaya nila tinu-turn over kasi hindi nila alam kung paano aalagan. At alam na rin kasi nila na bawal mag-alaga ng wildlife dahil sa mga campaigns ng PCSD sa social media,” he said.

Fabello added that second to the box turtle, the Palawan pangolin was the next most-rescued animal for the COVID-19 period. Recently, the council also rescued a Palawan peacock-pheasant (tandikan), a Palawan bearcat (binturong), five Palawan Hill Mynahs (kiao), and a blue-naped parrot (pikoy).

