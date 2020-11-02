Turtle flipping the bird Terry wins ‘The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2020’

Besting 7,000 entries from across the world, Fitzpatrick’s image emerged as the judges’ “clear favorite”, the organizers of the wildlife photography competition said in a press statement. The image was captured by Fitzpatrick while he was swimming with turtles off Lady Elliot Island in Queensland, Australia.

Terry, the turtle flipping the bird, taken by photographer, travel writer, and social media influencer Mark Fitzpatrick was hailed as the overall winner of the funniest and most popular photography competition “The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2020.”

“A huge thank you to The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards, I’m stoked and honored to be awarded the Comedy Wildlife Photographer of the Year for 2020. It’s been amazing to see the reaction to my photo of ‘Terry the turtle flipping the bird’, with Terry giving people a laugh in what has been a difficult year for many, as well as helping spread an important conservation message,” Fitzpatrick said.

“Hopefully, Terry the turtle can encourage more people to take a moment and think about how much our incredible wildlife depends on us and what we can do to help them. Flippers crossed that this award puts Terry in a better mood the next time I see him at Lady Elliot Island,” he added.

The organizers said that as the 2020 Comedy Wildlife Photographer of the Year, Fitzpatrick won a once in a lifetime safari in the Masai Mara, Kenya, with Alex Walker’s Serian, a unique handmade trophy from the Wonder Workshop in Tanzania, a photography bag from THINK TANK, and a brand new NIKON camera.

The wildlife photography competition was founded by Paul Joynson-Hicks and Tom Sullam, both professional photographers and passionate conservationists. It is a global, online, and free-to-enter photography challenge, showcasing seriously funny images of the earth’s most amazing wildlife. In addition to providing some light-hearted relief, the competition aims to highlight the extremely important message of wildlife conservation in an engaging and positive way, working with the main competition partner – The Born Free Foundation. For more information about the competition, please go to www.comedywildlifephoto.com

Here are the other winning entries that are guaranteed to give you a good chuckle.

These langurs were spotted by photographer Yevhen Samuchenko flocking at a bicycle park in Hampi, India. Even they have hopped (pun intended) onto the biking craze that has taken cities all over the world after public transport routes were stalled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“In 2014 I had made 15 trips to India in search of a perfect frame out of these trips, in one of the trip I could only get this frame and I am more than happy with this picture – A playful monkey with its family is a special frame for me,” said photographer Thomas Vijayan.

With all of us still stuck at home (because there is still, er, you know, a pandemic), yoga is the go-to exercise for those who just want to give their muscles a much-needed stretch.

But you might find yourself doing the Corpse Pose like this sea lion instead.

This kingfisher clearly wasn’t in the mood to follow the law. Can’t blame it though, it is called a kingfisher for a reason.

“It appeared to be mocking the person who erected the sign!” said photographer Sally Lloyd-Jones.

While there isn’t a vaccine yet for the novel Coronavirus, social distancing is still the best way to prevent yourself from catching it. Just like these two parakeets, who happened to be caught in this funny pose. Truth was, they were just cleaning each other’s beaks, according to photographer Petr Sochman.

We aren’t exactly sure what these two Pig-Tailed Macaques were doing. They could have just been caught in an awkward position, for all we know.

“These Pig-Tailed Macaques showed me a bit more than I bargained for! Don’t blame me…I just take the photos, I can’t control the wildlife! So many titles came to mind for this photo but I went with the safe ‘family-friendly’ option and called it ‘Monkey Business,’” said photographer Megan Lorenz.

Find yourself waking up sleepy and tired from bingeing K-drama all night? You might just identify as a sleepy south sea elephant from Isla Escondida in the Patagonian region of South America.

“They adopt very curious gestures!” said photographer Luis Burgueño

Stuffing your face with your quarantine cravings just like this Atlantic Puffin? Don’t forget to share!

“I just love the second Puffin’s look – can I just have one please?” said photographer Krisztina Scheeff.

This shrew looks like it’s making the literal negotiation for its life with this fox cub, who tossed it in the air for a while after keeping the poor shrew prisoner nearby, according to photographer Ayala Fishaimer.

“I don’t know if it was caused by a fishing hook, or just something hard that it tried to bite. I concentrated on it, and it took me several minutes until I got this frontal shot… and yes, it made my day!” said photographer Arthur Telle Thiemenn.

These lion cubs were spotted playing on a termite mound. While we aren’t sure what they were doing, it looks like one of the cubs was stalking its sibling, and ready to make “sumbong” to the mama lion.

Who knows, maybe this critter had talent!

This raccoon looks like it had a bit too much to drink the night before and could barely get home in one piece. However, according to photographer Charlie Davidson, the animal was just stretching inside the tree, it’s rear end sticking out of its little tree-hole.

“As this Azure damselfly slowly woke up, he became aware of my presence. I was lined up to take a profile picture of his wings and body, but quite sensibly the damsel reacted to the human with the camera by putting the Marsh grass stem between me and it,” said photographer Tim Hearn.