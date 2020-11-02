Nov 2, 2020

Turtle flipping the bird Terry wins ‘The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2020’

Nov 2, 2020 Patricia Laririt and Celeste Anna Formoso

Besting 7,000 entries from across the world, Fitzpatrick’s image emerged as the  judges’ “clear favorite”, the organizers of the wildlife photography  competition said in a press statement. The image was captured by  Fitzpatrick while he was swimming with turtles off Lady Elliot Island in Queensland, Australia.

(c) Mark Fitzpatrick / Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2020 - Terry the Turtle Flipping the Bird

Terry,  the turtle flipping the bird, taken by photographer, travel writer, and  social media influencer Mark Fitzpatrick was hailed as the overall winner of the funniest and most popular photography competition “The Comedy  Wildlife Photography Awards 2020.”

“A  huge thank you to The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards, I’m stoked  and honored to be awarded the Comedy Wildlife Photographer of the Year  for 2020. It’s been amazing to see the reaction to my photo of ‘Terry  the turtle flipping the bird’, with Terry giving people a laugh in what  has been a difficult year for many, as well as helping spread an  important conservation message,” Fitzpatrick said.

“Hopefully,  Terry the turtle can encourage more people to take a moment and think  about how much our incredible wildlife depends on us and what we can do  to help them. Flippers crossed that this award puts Terry in a better  mood the next time I see him at Lady Elliot Island,” he added.

The  organizers said that as the 2020 Comedy Wildlife Photographer of the  Year, Fitzpatrick won a once in a lifetime safari in the Masai Mara, Kenya, with Alex Walker’s Serian, a unique handmade trophy from the  Wonder Workshop in Tanzania, a photography bag from THINK TANK, and a  brand new NIKON camera.

The wildlife photography competition was founded by Paul Joynson-Hicks and  Tom Sullam, both professional photographers and passionate conservationists.   It is a global, online, and free-to-enter  photography challenge, showcasing seriously funny images of the earth’s most amazing wildlife.  In addition to providing some light-hearted  relief, the competition aims to highlight the extremely important message of wildlife conservation in an engaging and positive way,  working with the main competition partner – The Born Free Foundation.  For more information about the competition,  please go to www.comedywildlifephoto.com

Here are the other winning entries that are guaranteed to give you a good chuckle.

These  langurs were spotted by photographer Yevhen Samuchenko flocking at a  bicycle park in Hampi, India. Even they have hopped (pun intended) onto  the biking craze that has taken cities all over the world after public  transport routes were stalled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

 

(c) Yevhen Samuchenko / Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2020 — The race

 

“In  2014 I had made 15 trips to India in search of a perfect frame out of  these trips, in one of the trip I could only get this frame and I am  more than happy with this picture – A playful monkey with its family is a  special frame for me,” said photographer Thomas Vijayan.

 

(c) Thomas Vijayan / Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2020 — Fun For All Ages

 

With  all of us still stuck at home (because there is still, er, you know, a  pandemic), yoga is the go-to exercise for those who just want to give  their muscles a much-needed stretch.

But you might find yourself doing the Corpse Pose like this sea lion instead.

 

(c) Sue Hollis / Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2020 — Sun Salutation Class

 

This kingfisher clearly wasn’t in the mood to follow the law. Can’t blame it though, it is called a kingfisher for a reason.

“It appeared to be mocking the person who erected the sign!” said photographer Sally Lloyd-Jones.

 


(c) Sally Lloyd-Jones / Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2020 — It’s a Mocking Bird

 

While  there isn’t a vaccine yet for the novel Coronavirus, social distancing is still the best way to prevent yourself from catching it. Just like these two parakeets, who happened to be caught in this funny pose. Truth was, they were just cleaning each other’s beaks, according to photographer Petr Sochman.

 

(c) Petr Sochman / Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2020 — Social distance, please!

 

We  aren’t exactly sure what these two Pig-Tailed Macaques were doing. They  could have just been caught in an awkward position, for all we know.

“These  Pig-Tailed Macaques showed me a bit more than I bargained for! Don’t  blame me…I just take the photos, I can’t control the wildlife! So many  titles came to mind for this photo but I went with the safe  ‘family-friendly’ option and called it ‘Monkey Business,’” said  photographer Megan Lorenz.

 

(c) Megan Lorenz / Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2020 — Monkey Business

 

Find  yourself waking up sleepy and tired from bingeing K-drama all night?  You might just identify as a sleepy south sea elephant from Isla  Escondida in the Patagonian region of South America.

“They adopt very curious gestures!” said photographer Luis Burgueño

 

(c) Luis Burgueño / Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2020 — I had to stay late at work

 

Stuffing your face with your quarantine cravings just like this Atlantic Puffin? Don’t forget to share!

“I just love the second Puffin’s look – can I just have one please?” said photographer Krisztina Scheeff.

 

(c) Krisztina Scheeff / Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2020 — Seriously, would you share some

 

This  shrew looks like it’s making the literal negotiation for its life with  this fox cub, who tossed it in the air for a while after keeping the  poor shrew prisoner nearby, according to photographer Ayala Fishaimer.

 

(c) Ayala Fishaimer / Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2020 — Tough negotiations

 

“I  don’t know if it was caused by a fishing hook, or just something hard  that it tried to bite. I concentrated on it, and it took me several  minutes until I got this frontal shot… and yes, it made my day!” said  photographer Arthur Telle Thiemenn.

 

(c) Arthur Telle Thiemenn / Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2020 — Smiley

 

These  lion cubs were spotted playing on a termite mound. While we aren’t sure what they were doing, it looks like one of the cubs was stalking its sibling, and ready to make “sumbong” to the mama lion.

 

(c) Olin Rogers / Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2020 — I’ve got you this time!

 

Who knows, maybe this critter had talent!

 

(c) Roland Kranitz / Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2020 — O Sole Mio

 

This  raccoon looks like it had a bit too much to drink the night before and  could barely get home in one piece. However, according to photographer  Charlie Davidson, the animal was just stretching inside the tree, it’s  rear end sticking out of its little tree-hole.

 

(c) Charlie Davidson / Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2020 — Almost time to get up

 

“As  this Azure damselfly slowly woke up, he became aware of my presence. I  was lined up to take a profile picture of his wings and body, but quite  sensibly the damsel reacted to the human with the camera by putting the  Marsh grass stem between me and it,” said photographer Tim Hearn.

 

(c) Tim Hearn / Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2020 — Hide and Seek

 

 

