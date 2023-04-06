Rude government employees beware, a measure was filed by Senator Raffy Tulfo that seeks to punish arrogant and snobbish government employees who are creating an atmosphere of fear and mistrust in public institutions, agencies and offices.

In filing Senate Resolution (SR) No. 554 or the “Anti-Taray” Bill, Tulfo said the proposed measure wants to impose tougher penalties on government workers guilty of misconduct, harassment and even human rights violations.

He said it is common to hear complaints, especially from poor citizens, that they were not properly assisted by government workers on duty; worse, they were being insulted, humiliated and shouted at.

Once passed into law, the Anti-Taray Bill will sanction rude and snobbish government workers with dismissal from service and perpetual disqualification from public office.

Tulfo said government workers should be respectful, patient and understanding in discharging their duties, stressing they are not worthy to hold a position in public office if they cannot be courteous to the public.

“Panahon na upang maparusahan ang mga kawani ng gobyerno na nambabastos, namamahiya, naninigaw at kumakawawa sa mga kababayan natin na pumupunta sa kanilang tanggapan para makipagtransaksyon. Ang empleyado ng gobyerno dapat ay pasensyoso at nagseserbisyo, hindi nagsusuplado (It’s about time to punish government employees who humiliate, shout at our compatriots who want to transact with their office. Government employees must be patient in their service),” he said

A 2020 survey conducted by the Development Academy of the Philippines designed to measure the citizens and businesses ratings of frontline government services showed a decline in the citizen satisfaction score of government services, from 86.93 percent in 2018 to 70.14 percent in 2020 .

Tulfo said government workers should treat the Filipino public as their boss since their compensation is being paid for by the citizens. (PNA)

