Secretary Erwin Tulfo of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) has instructed their provincial office to register members of the indigenous peoples (IPs) communities in Palawan to the civil registrar in order for them to be included in the distribution of assistance.

Tulfo visited Palawan last Thursday to assess the province’s disaster risk reduction preparedness conduct a resiliency check across the country, where he also met with Gov. Victorino Dennis Socrates, 2nd District Rep. Jose Alvarez and other provincial government officials.

He said he made the order upon learning that majority of IPs in the province are not included in the subsidy because most of them have no birth certificate.

“Para maresolba ang problemang ito, ipaparehistro sila sa local civil registrar ng Provincial government, 2nd District office of Cong. Alvarez at ng DSWD,” Tulfo said, adding that the IPs will receive cash assistance from the department soon.

During his visit, he also announced that the provincial government of Palawan has allotted the ground floor of the provincial disaster building to be used by the department as a warehouse for pre-positioning of food and other relief items as part of preparations for calamities that might hit the province.

He also said Alvarez has lent to the DSWD a building which he personally owns, to be used as office that will be more accessible to senior citizens and persons with disability (PWD).

