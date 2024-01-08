Senator Raffy Tulfo has openly criticized the government’s plan to import modern jeepney units from China as part of the Public Utility Vehicle (PUV) modernization program, calling it a move that smacks of corruption.

He argues that the Philippine local jeepney manufacturing industry is capable of producing quality, modern jeepneys at a significantly lower cost.

Tulfo pointed out that the imported jeepneys from China are priced between ₱2.6 to ₱2.9 million per unit, a figure starkly higher than the ₱900,000 to ₱985,000 cost of a new unit produced by local manufacturers like Sarao and Francisco Motors.

“Ang karagatan natin sa West Philippine Sea ay sinasakop na nga ng China, pati ba naman mga kalsada natin ay papayag tayong sasakupin na rin nila?” he said in a statement.

Tulfo stressed that opting for local manufacturers over Chinese companies could save the government an estimated ₱1.7 million per jeepney unit. In addition, he argued that with the lower cost of local jeepneys, the government could afford to subsidize the modernization without passing on the expense to jeepney drivers and operators.

Tulfo also pointed out the additional benefits of supporting local manufacturers, including the creation of thousands of jobs for Filipino workers.

He noted that this approach would not only bolster the local economy but also preserve the unique style and design of jeepneys, which have become an iconic part of Filipino culture.

Representing Isabela and Davao, Tulfo said it is important to prioritize the welfare of jeepney drivers in the implementation of the modernization program.