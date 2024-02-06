House Deputy Majority Leader and ACT-CIS party-list Rep. Erwin Tulfo called for a congressional review of the Palawan Electric Cooperative (PALECO) franchise due to the impending power crisis in Palawan due to the frequent power outages.

During the House Committee on Energy meeting prompted by a resolution filed by Palawan representatives led by Speaker Martin Romualdez, Tulfo expressed his frustration with PALECO, citing his upbringing in Palawan and the enduring issue of frequent brownouts.

“Taga doon po ako. I was raised in Palawan, I was there since 1972. Alam ko na binuksan kayo nung 1974, same freaking problem up to now, 2024 na po tayo. Same problem, brownout. I think it’s high time that the Committee on Franchise will have to review the franchise of PALECO. We need to get rid of this company. Since 1974, people of Palawan have been suffering the same problem over and over again,” Tulfo remarked.

The legislator also criticized the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) for allowing PALECO to increase electricity rates in December 2023, raising charges from P13.67 to P14.71 per kilowatt-hour.

“Saan kayo kumukuha ng kapal ng mukha? Lagi kayong brownout tapos mag-i-increase pa kayo? How can you do that? Hindi ba kayo nahihiya sa mga taga-roon? Bakit pinapayagan ng ERC yung increase? Ang pangit na nga ng serbisyo tapos inaaprubahan ang increase,” Tulfo questioned.

Palawan 2nd District Rep. Jose C. Alvarez suggested that PALECO officials should resign, emphasizing the need for accountability.

PALECO General Manager Engr. Rez Contravida explained that power interruptions can last up to five hours if the transmission, managed by the National Power Corporation (NAPOCOR), experiences issues.

PALECO also appealed to Congress and the government to reinstate subsidies for member-consumers-owners of off-grid electric cooperatives, like PALECO, to address financial challenges.