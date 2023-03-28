The ranger station in Tubbataha Reefs Natural Park, a world heritage site and the country’s top diving destination, is being repaired after it was damaged by extreme weather last year.

The Metro Pacific Investment Foundation, Inc. provided the funding for the repairs, and the Philippine Navy (PN) and Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) personnel stationed in the area assisted with the labor, according to the Tubbataha Management Office (TMO).

The TMO stated in a post that this year’s dive season has been “a bit different” due to ongoing repairs.

“Our central hub for all park operations had seen some wear and tear over the decades. The December onslaught on our aged station resulted in major damages requiring serious repairs,” they said.

“As soon as the crew and materials arrived, we knew it was going to be a busy couple of days. But, as always, we are up for the challenge,” they narrated further.

“Despite the heat and long hours, we made sure everything went quickly and smoothly. Everyone pitched in to move equipment and provide whatever assistance was needed. We were working together like a well-oiled machine, and the teamwork inspired us to move even faster,” the TMO noted.

The TMO is aiming to complete the repairs in time for the summer dive season.

“We want to make sure everything is in place and that our guests will have the best possible experience,” they added.

In 2013, plans for a modern ranger station were unveiled in celebration of its 25th anniversary as a protected area. This were currently shelved due to lack of funds.

