Amihan, the female masked boobie in the Tubbataha Reefs Natural Park (TRNP), laid two new eggs today, March 30, raising park management’s expectations of increasing the species’ population.

Since their discovery, park rangers have been observing Amihan and her mate Alon on the Bird Islet in the park’s northern atoll.

The bird was thought to be extinct until it reappeared on the island in 2016 after a roughly 20-year absence.

Amihan successfully hatched her first chick in July 2022.

“We have some egg-citing news to share with you all. Our beloved masked booby family has expanded once again, this time with the addition of some freshly laid eggs. It seems that Alonand Amihan have been busy during their downtime, and we couldn’t be more thrilled about it. Seeing our feathered friends growing their family and perpetuating the species is such a joy,” TRNP said in a post on its official Facebook page.

TRNP said its target is to raise the number of masked boobies in the islet to 150.

