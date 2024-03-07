The Tubbataha Management Office (TMO) said it is expecting over 3,000 divers and 17 liveaboard boats during this year’s diving season at the Tubbataha Reefs, and added they will resume the practice of briefing divers and guests before their trips.

“The briefings ensure that every visitor, whether diving below the waves or supporting from the deck, is fully informed about how to interact responsibly with wildlife and avoid unwanted impacts on the marine environment,” they explained.

“The resumption of pre-departure briefings is not just about rules and regulations; it’s an opportunity to educate and inspire. Visitors will learn about the fragile beauty of the coral reefs, the myriad species that call Tubbataha home, and why every action, no matter how small, matters in the grand conservation scheme,” they added.

With an expected influx of over 3,000 visitors, the Tubbataha Management Office underscores sustainable tourism by empowering each guest and crew member to minimize their environmental impact, ensuring Tubbataha’s vibrancy for future generations.