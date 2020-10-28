TS ‘Rolly” maintains strength as it moves towards PAR

Weather specialist Ezra Bulquerin said Thursday that as of 4 a.m., its center was estimated at 1,705 kilometers east of Central Luzon with maximum sustained winds of 65 kilometers per hour (kph), gustiness of up to 80 kph, and moving westward at a speed of 10 kph.

The state weather bureau PAGASA is continuously monitoring Tropical Storm “Rolly” as it moves with a maintained strength towards the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR).

Weather specialist Ezra Bulquerin said Thursday that as of 4 a.m., its center was estimated at 1,705 kilometers east of Central Luzon with maximum sustained winds of 65 kilometers per hour (kph), gustiness of up to 80 kph, and moving westward at a speed of 10 kph.

“Patuloy nating minomonitor yong tropical cyclone sa labas ng PAR, ito pong Tropical Storm na may international name na ‘Goni’ at kapag pumasok ng PAR ay ito yong papangalanan nating Rolly,” Bulquerin said.

He said that for now, Rolly has no direct effect in any part of the country.

Rolly will possibly move westward to the Bicol Region area and will enter the PAR Thursday morning or afternoon. It will make landfall on November 1 (Sunday).

Meanwhile, another low pressure area (LPA) is also being monitored by PAGASA which is 2,550 kilometers outside PAR east of Mindanao.

“Posibleng pumasok ito ng PAR at magdala ng epekto kaya’t umantabay po tayo sa mga updates na ilalabas ng PAGASA ukol sa dalawang sama ng panahon na ito,” he said.

Bulquerin also said within 24 hours, Northern Luzon will experience cloudy skies with scattered rain showers, particularly in Ilocos Norte, Batanes, and Cagayan, including Babuyan, brought about by the northeasterly wind flow.