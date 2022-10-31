Although weather disturbance Queenie intensified into a tropical storm, it is not seen to affect the country’s weather condition, the weather bureau said Monday.

In a bulletin posted at noon, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Queenie was last located 815 km. east of northeastern Mindanao.

It packed maximum sustained winds of 65 kph near the center, and gustiness of up to 80 kph.

No Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) has been hoisted in any part of the country due to Queenie so far.

The tropical storm is also not expected to cause roughs seas over the country’s coastal waters.

Meanwhile, Paeng, which is about to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility, re-intensified into a severe tropical storm.

Moderate to heavy rains are still forecast over Batanes, Zambales, and Bataan.

Light to moderate with at times heavy rains remained possible over the Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, Cavite, Batangas, Laguna, the southern portion of Quezon, Western Visayas, Babuyan Islands, Mimaropa and the rest of Central Luzon.

Signal No. 1 remained hoisted over the southern portion of Ilocos Norte (Badoc, Pinili, Banna, Nueva Era, City of Batac, Paoay, Marcos, Currimao, Dingras, Solsona, Sarrat, San Nicolas, Laoag City, Piddig), Ilocos Sur, La Union, Pangasinan, the western and central portions of Pampanga (Mexico, Porac, Angeles City, Santa Rita, Santa Ana, Guagua, Sasmuan, Mabalacat City, Arayat, Santo Tomas, Minalin, City of San Fernando, Bacolor, Floridablanca, Magalang, Lubao), Abra, Benguet, the western portion of Mountain Province (Besao, Tadian, Bauko, Sabangan, Sagada), the western portion of Ifugao (Tinoc, Hungduan), Tarlac, the western portion of Nueva Vizcaya (Santa Fe, Kayapa), the western portion of Nueva Ecija (Cuyapo, Talugtug, Nampicuan, Guimba, Licab, Quezon, Zaragoza, San Antonio, Cabiao), Zambales, and the central and southern portions of Bataan (Orani, Abucay, Hermosa, Samal, Morong, Dinalupihan, Bagac, City of Balanga, Pilar) due to Paeng.

These areas will continue to experience strong breeze to near gale strength winds.

The effects of Paeng also caused the cancellation of at least 40 domestic flights via Manila as of 12:35 p.m. Monday. (PNA)

About Post Author