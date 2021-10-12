Severe tropical storm (TS) Maring and the southwest monsoon continue to bring light to moderate with isolated heavy downpours over Narra, Aborlan, San Vicente, Dumaran, Araceli, Roxas, Taytay, El Nido, Cuyo, Calamian Islands, and Puerto Princesa, said a state weather bulletin released Tuesday.

The local office of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said in a 5 a.m. bulletin that a yellow rainfall warning has been issued for Quezon, Sofronio Espaola, and Kalayaan Islands, while an orange level has been raised over Balabac, Bataraza, Rizal, and Brooke’s Point, where landslides and flooding are possible in low-lying areas.

Senior weather specialist Chris Perez said that severe tropical storm Maring was located at 170 kilometers (kms) west of Calayan, Cagayan and moving westward at 20 kilometers per hour (kph).

It has maximum sustained winds of 100 kph and gustiness of up to 125 kph.

- Advertisement -

“Bagama’t unti-unti na lumalayo sa bandang hilagang Luzon ay mapapansin natin na apektado pa rin ang northern Luzon at ilang bahagi ng Central Luzon ng bagyong si Maring. Bukod pa rito ang pinag-ibayong habagat ay maapektuhan din ang western section ng southern Luzon, Visayas, at Mindanao,” he said.

The tropical cyclone wind signal (TWCS) no. 2 is raised over Batanes, Cagayan including Babuyan group, northern portion of Isabela, Apayao, Kalinga, Mountain Province, Abra, Ilocos Norte, and Ilocos Sur.

While the TWCS no. 1 is raised over the rest of Isabela, Nueva Vizcaya, Quirino, Ifugao, Benguet, La Union, Pangasinan, Aurora, and Nueva Ecija.

Maring is expected to leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Wednesday at 700 km west of Calayan, Cagayan.

It is less likely to intensify into typhoon category while moving towards the southern part of China, PAGASA added.