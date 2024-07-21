The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) at 5 p.m. today, July 21, reported that Tropical Storm (TS) Carina continues to be strong but has decreased in speed as it remains stationary over the Philippine Sea.

Carina was located as of 4 p.m. today roughly 365 kilometers east-northeast of Casiguran, Aurora, displaying maximum sustained winds of 85 kilometers per hour near the center with gusts reaching up to 115 kilometers per hour. The storm has shown little movement, remaining almost stationary with a central pressure of 996 hPa.

PAGASA has indicated a high rainfall projection across several areas even though there are no imminent wind signals raised. The eastern sections of Cagayan and the Babuyan Islands are likely to get 100–200 mm of rain from today until tomorrow afternoon; 50–100 mm are expected in the remaining areas of mainland Cagayan and the northeastern sections of Isabela.

The forecast includes an extension of severe rainfall alerts till the beginning of the week. Batanes and nearby islands are also anticipated to see comparable amounts of rain from Tuesday to Wednesday, increasing the likelihood of flooding and rain-triggered landslides, especially in hilly or elevated regions.

The southwest monsoon, or habagat, has intensified due to its sluggish progress and is expected to bring moderate to heavy rains to parts of western Luzon in the coming days.

Strong to gale-force winds will be experienced in locations like Mimaropa, Bicol Region, Western Visayas, and Northern Samar; these areas will be most affected by coastal and upland regions.

Marine advisories have been issued as moderate to rough seas are expected to prevail over the northern and eastern seaboards of the country, making maritime travel risky, especially for small and inexperienced seacraft operators.

Carina is predicted to move from the Philippine landmass toward the north-northwest until Tuesday. It is anticipated to leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) by Wednesday night or early Thursday, and in the coming days, it may strengthen into a strong tropical storm or possibly even a typhoon.

PAGASA recommends that residents in high-risk locations follow local evacuation orders and receive updates from local and regional weather services.