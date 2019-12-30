Truck rams through private residence, injures six

A pick-up truck rammed through a house in Barangay San Jose on Saturday, injuring some of its occupants inside.

A police report on the incident stated that the driver of the vehicle was trying to avoid a parked vehicle along Atis Road when he accidentally stepped on his gas pedal instead of the brake, causing the vehicle to plough through the house of the Ballera family.

One family member, identified by the police as Aiza Gilves Ballera, was severely injured while five others sustained minor injuries.

The truck’s driver, identified as Rey Talibong Jimeno, 54, an employee of First Standard Corporation, is set to face a charge for reckless imprudence.

