Truck driver Freddie Basco, 30, was rearrested this morning in Barangay Irawan after he was initially released by Police Station 2.

Basco was released from Police Station 2 after the relatives of the victims did not return to file a complaint. However, further investigation revealed that there was an existing warrant for serious physical injuries, leading to his arrest in Barangay Irawan this morning.

In initial reports yesterday, July 24, it was said that Basco had taken the truck to fetch water nearby. The truck was reportedly speeding and overshot its lane on a curved part of the road, where it collided with an oncoming motorcycle carrying the four members of the Salvo family in Purok Casikaan, Barangay Bacungan, here in Puerto Princesa City.

The impact of the collision threw all four family members off the road. The Salvo couple and their three-year-old child were declared dead on arrival at the hospital, while their 17-year-old daughter is still being treated at ONP.

Palawan News source said that Basco was not the driver but only a helper on the truck and had driven it without permission. He was also under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident.