Authorities arrested a 39-year-old truck driver from Brgy. Sicsican in an anti-illegal drugs operation carried out in Purok Matiyaga, Brgy San Jose, Puerto Princesa City around 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, December 27.

Marvin Ganibo Juan, also known as “Ed” was arrested by the personnel of Police Station 1 with 2nd Special Operations Unit-Maritime Group, City Anti-Crime Task Force, and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency.

During the buy-bust operation, the poseur buyer operative acquired a heat-sealed transparent plastic sachet containing a white crystalline substance, believed to be shabu, with a weight of 0.53g.

The transaction took place in exchange for P4,500 used as buy-bust money.

Further searches led to the discovery of additional contraband inside Juan’s vehicle, including three heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets with an estimated weight of 1.69g, along with drug paraphernalia, crystal tooters, aluminum foil, and residue of white crystalline substance.

A box of LED lights, a coin purse, and an Android cellphone was also recovered.

The total estimated weight of the seized substances amounted to 6.37g, with an estimated market value of P43,316.

The confiscated items and Juan is now under the custody of Police Station 1 and will be facing charges of violation of sections 5 and 11 of R.A 9165 or the dangerous drugs act of the Philippines.