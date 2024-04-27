A mixer truck assistant died after the vehicle he was riding in fell into a ravine in Sitio Candis, Brgy. Tagusao, Quezon, last Friday night.

According to a report from the Quezon municipal police, the mixer truck, loaded with gravel and cement, was traveling from south to north.

The accident occurred when the truck’s engine suddenly shut down while it was ascending a steep part of the road, causing it to fall off the side.

The victim was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The driver, identified as Ronel Esmalla from Barangay Antipuluan, Narra, Palawan, survived the incident. However, the deceased assistant’s name was not disclosed in the police report.