The trough of the low-pressure area (LPA) outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) will still bring rain over the Kalayaan Islands, according to the state weather bureau.

Weather specialist Benison Estareja said Friday that aside from the trough, other weather systems affecting some parts of the country are the northeast monsoon, shear line, and easterlies wind.

He noted that no weather disturbances, such as an LPA, are expected to emerge in the next three days.

Over northern and central Luzon, the northeast monsoon, or amihan, produces sporadic light rainfall. While easterlies or the warm breeze from the Pacific Ocean influence the Visayas and Mindanao.

“Diyan sa area ng Kalayaan Islands, ‘yong LPA na minomonitor natin noong nakaraan ay nagdadala pa rin ng pag-ulan diyan sa Kalayaan Islands,” he said.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) did not raise any gale warning advisory over any of the country’s seaboards.

Moderate to strong winds from the east to southeast will prevail over Visayas, Palawan, including Kalayaan Islands, and Occidental Mindoro with moderate to rough seas.

“Malayang makakapalayag ang mga kababayan nating mangingisda na may maliliit na sasakyang pandagat. Ibayong pag-iingat lang sa northern at eastern section ng Luzon at Visayas. Magiging moderate to rough ang ating sea condition diyan,” he said.