The state weather agency is keeping an eye on the trough of a low-pressure area (LPA) outside the Philippine border in South Cotabato, which is expected to bring sporadic rain to Mindanao and Palawan.

On the other hand, the northeast monsoon is impacting most of Luzon, bringing cold temperatures all day.

Weather specialist Ezra Bulquerin of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Saturday that the LPA was estimated at 415 kilometers south-southwest of General Santos City, South Cotabato.

“Ang trough nito ay nakakaapekto sa Palawan at Mindanao area kaya may ilang bahagi tayo na makararanas ng makulimlim na panahon na may kalat-kalat na pagkidlat, pag-ulan at pagkulog. Samantala, maliban sa low-pressure na mino-monitor natin (ay) wala na tayong sama ng panahon na inaasahan na makakaapekto sa ating bansa,” he said.

PAGASA raised a gale warning advisory over Batanes, Babuyan Islands, northern coast of Cagayan, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, Pangasinan, and Kalayaan due to the northeast monsoon.

The water surrounding Palawan is at slight to moderate levels.

“Expect natin na magiging maalon hanggang sa napakaalon ‘yong sea condition (kaya) bawal pumalaot ang mga kababayan natin mangingisda at may maliliit na sasakyang pandagat. Bawal muna dahil sa magiging mapanganib ang ating sea condition diyan,” he said.

Moderate to strong winds blowing from the northeast will prevail over Luzon, Visayas, and the northern and eastern sections of Mindanao with moderate to rough seas. While light to moderate winds blowing from the northeast will prevail over the rest of Mindanao with slight to moderate seas throughout the day.