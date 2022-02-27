The trough of the low-pressure area (LPA) outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) is impacting Mindanao, while the easterlies is prevailing over Luzon and the remaining sections of Visayas, bringing mild rainfall, according to the state weather bureau.

PAGASA weather specialist Grace Castañeda said Monday that Luzon will have generally fair weather with humid temperatures due to the easterlies, which is a warm breeze from the Pacific Ocean. On the other hand, the LPA outside PAR is less likely to cross the country’s border.

Meanwhile, citing a regional weather forecast, she said the province of Palawan, including the Kalayaan Islands, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

“Itong low-pressure area na ito ay hindi natin inaasahan na lalapit pa o papasok sa ating Philippine Area of Responsibility pero ngayong araw ay nakikita natin na magdudulot pa rin ito ng kalat-kalat nap ag-ulan, pagkulog at pagkidlat sa malaking bahagi ng Mindanao at ilang bahagi ng Visayas. Itong mga pag-ulan ay inaasahan natin na katamtaman at minsan ay malalakas na pag-ulan,” she said.

Although PAGASA has not issued a gale warning, sailors should be aware of the moderate to hazardous sea conditions.

“Sa kasalukuyan ay wala tayong nakataas na gale warning ngunit ibayong pag-iingat pa rin para sa mga maglalayag sa dagat-baybayin sa ating karagatan sapagkat magiging katamtaman hanggang maalon pa rin ang kalagayan ng mga dagat-baybayin ng ating bansa,” she added.

The moderate to strong winds from the northeast will prevail over Visayas, Occidental Mindoro, and Palawan, including Kalayaan Islands, with moderate to rough seas.