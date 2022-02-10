The trough of a monitored low-pressure area (LPA) outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) is affecting Mindanao, but the state weather bureau said it will not enter the country’s boundaries and is unlikely to develop into a storm.

Aldczar Aurelio, weather specialist of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA), said Thursday that the LPA was estimated at 955 kilometers southeast of Mindanao and its trough or extension area is bringing cloudy skies over the eastern portion of the area.

“Itong mga kaulapan na nararanasan sa bandang Mindanao ay dulot ng trough of low-pressure area. Ang low-pressure area ay nasa labas ng ating Philippine Area of Responsibility kung saan estimated na layo nito ay nasa 955 kilometers, southeast ng Mindanao. Hindi ito papasok sa PAR at mababa ang tiyansa ng maging bagyo. Ang trough o extension area ay kasalukuyang naaapektuhan ang silangang bahagi ng Mindanao,” he said.

According to the regional weather forecast, the province of Palawan, including Kalayaan Islands, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rains or thunderstorms due to the easterlies and localized thunderstorms

Aside from trough, the northeast monsoon or amihan prevails over the extreme Northern Luzon. The humid temperature will be expected over the rest of Luzon, some parts of Visayas and Mindanao as these areas are not directly affected by the monsoon.

PAGASA did not raise any gale warning advisory over seaboards of the country but the water levels are moderate to rough.

Moderate to strong winds from the east to northeast will prevail over Visayas, Occidental Mindoro, and Palawan including Kalayaan Islands with moderate to rough seas.

Meanwhile, according to the tropical cyclone threat potential posted by the local PAGASA for February 7 to 20, there are fewer chances of LPA vortex formation near or inside PAR from week 1 which covers February 7 to 13. There is no active tropical cyclone threat during the forecast period.

While for the second week which covers February 14 to 20, LPA vortex formation outside PAR is possible and could enter PAR but is less likely to develop as a tropical cyclone. However, any changes in the forecast will be closely monitored, it added.